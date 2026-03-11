China, North Korea resume train services after 6yrs halt

Train journeys between the two countries were halted in 2020 after both sides imposed strict border closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The resumption of the rail service, suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, restores a critical transport link between largely isolated North Korea and its primary economic ally, China.

While China has fully reopened its borders since the pandemic, North Korea has moved more cautiously. However, it resumed direct flights and train services with Russia last year.

China Railway announced on Tuesday that regular train services between Beijing and Pyongyang will resume on Thursday.

The services will help “promote personnel exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges between the two countries,” China Railway said.

According to the railway authority, trains will operate in both directions between Beijing and Pyongyang four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Entry and exit procedures will be completed at the Dandong border crossing on the Chinese side and at Sinuiju in North Korea.

Tickets are currently available for offline purchase in several Chinese cities, the statement added.

North Korea remains closed to most foreign tourism, with limited exceptions largely for Russian tour groups under restricted arrangements, according to travel agencies that organise trips to the country.

Before the pandemic, Chinese visitors accounted for the largest share of foreign tourists to North Korea, the agencies added.