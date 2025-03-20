China executes four Canadians convicted for drug crimes

The fragile economic partnership between China and Canada stands on the brink of collapse after four Canadian nationals were put to death by Chinese authorities for drug-related crimes.

The execution, widely condemned by Canadian officials, was carried out after the deceased individuals, who had been found guilty and sentenced to death, exhausted all avenues of appeal in China.

According to the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, who confirmed the killing, which took place last month, she and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for clemency in the drug-related accused involving the dual citizens.

However, she explained that the government rejected the appeal with Beijing’s embassy in Ottawa stating that China does not recognize dual citizenship.

“We strongly condemn the executions, I asked personally for leniency. They were all dual citizens,” she said during a briefing on Thursday.

Joly said Canada consistently asks for clemency for Canadians facing the death penalty abroad adding that the deceased families have asked the government to withhold details of the identities of the four individuals.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Ottawa, who justified the execution stated that China always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes.

“The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient.”

The embassy spokesperson said Beijing “fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned,” and urged Canada’s government to “stop making irresponsible remarks.

Reacting to this, an opposition Conservative lawmaker, Michael Chong said “Executing a number of Canadians in short order is unprecedented, and is clearly a sign that Beijing has no intention of improving relations with Canada.”

“China is sending us a message that we have to take steps if we want to see an improvement in the relationship,” said a former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques.

Also, a non-profit human rights organization, Amnesty International criticized the punishment and noted that China executed thousands of people in 2023.

“These shocking and inhumane executions of Canadian citizens by Chinese authorities should be a wake-up call for Canada,” the group’s head for English-speaking Canada, Ketty Nivyabandi, stated.

China, Canada’s second-largest trading partner is believed to execute more prisoners each year than the rest of the world combined, though the total is a state secret. Executions are traditionally carried out by gunshot, though lethal injections have been introduced in recent years.

The two countries have some tensions. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports earlier this month after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products. The tariffs add to global trade tensions amid rounds of tariff announcements by the United States, China, Canada, and Mexico.