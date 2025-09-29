China ex-Minister bags death sentence over financial misappropriation

A court in China has sentenced former Minister of Agriculture, Tang Renjian, to death following his guilty plea to misappropriation of public funds.

The court stated that Renjian’s act of accepting cash and property bribes of over 268 million Yuan ($38million) caused severe losses to the interest of the state and its people and also a violation to the country’s laws, thus, warranting a death penalty.

The erstwhile minister, who was given a two year reprieve, was said to have committed the offence by taking undue advantage of his various acquired designations to facilitate misconduct with unlawful projecting contracting and job adjustments.

During his trial at the People’s court in Changchun yesterday, the convict, who committed the crime between 2007 and 2024, was said to have held the position as Governor of northwest province of Gansu, as well as the vice chairman of Guangxi, but was removed after investigation proved that he committed the act.

Renjian’s remorse which was followed by his conviction became the latest anti-graft sweeping campaign of president Xi Jinping administration which has brought down several high-level enforcements.

Jinping’s campaign against financial crimes also led to the removal of Li Shangfu after seven months as defence minister alongside Wel Fenghe who was also faced with charges of corruption.