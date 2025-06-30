China ends 2yrs ban on Japanese seafood importation seafood

The authorities in China have lifted their ban on the importation of seafood from Japan, a restriction initially imposed over public health concerns following reports of contamination at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The ban was triggered by Japan’s release of treated radioactive wastewater from the severely damaged Fukushima facility into the Pacific Ocean.

Reports indicated that three of Japan’s six nuclear reactors suffered a meltdown, resulting in the accumulation of more than a million tonnes of treated wastewater.

Citing potential environmental and health risks, China swiftly banned seafood imports from Japan, expressing concern over the safety of its citizens.

However, a statement issued in Beijing on Sunday said that samples collected during long-term monitoring of the Fukushima ocean waters showed no abnormalities.

China’s General Administration of Customs revealed that the country, once Japan’s largest seafood buyer, accounting for nearly a quarter of its exports, will now resume imports from its regional neighbor after Tokyo pledged to ensure the safety and quality of its seafood exports.

The customs agency noted that imports will resume conditionally, excluding 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima.

Reacting to the development, the Japanese government described China’s partial lifting of the ban as a positive step. It added that Tokyo will continue to urge Beijing to accept seafood imports from all regions.

“This is a major turning point for Japan, which sees seafood as an important source of exports,” said Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

As the two-year ban is lifted, Japanese seafood exporters will be required to reapply for registration in China. All shipments must now include a health certificate, a certificate of compliance for radioactive substance testing, and a certificate of origin, according to Chinese customs.

Shipments to China are expected to resume gradually. Japanese government spokesperson Kazuhiko Aoki told journalists in Tokyo on Monday that while the re-registration process is underway, it’s uncertain how quickly exporters , particularly of scallops and sea cucumbers, will return to the Chinese market, having shifted to alternative destinations during the ban.

Nonetheless, Aoki expressed optimism, noting that sea cucumbers, a prized delicacy in China, are likely to see a recovery in sales.

He affirmed that Japan will continue to press for a complete lifting of the ban covering the remaining 10 prefectures