China, EFCC partners to curb trans-border crimes

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to strengthen cooperation aimed at curbing transborder financial crimes, with renewed emphasis on information sharing and joint efforts to combat corruption, fraud and other cross-border illicit activities.

The understanding reflects the commitment of both countries to deepening bilateral collaboration, enhancing intelligence exchange and improving coordinated responses to financial crimes that transcend national boundaries and pose growing risks to economic stability.

The agreement was reinforced during a high-level engagement in Lagos, where the Chinese Consul General, Yan Yuqing, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate.

During the visit, she highlighted the increasing sophistication of cross-border financial crimes, stressing the need for closer institutional ties, regular communication and capacity-building initiatives between Chinese authorities and the EFCC to effectively tackle emerging threats.

Yuqing commended the EFCC for its strong investigative and enforcement record, noting that sustained cooperation between both sides had already produced positive outcomes.

She emphasized that expanded and timely information sharing would further strengthen efforts to track, prevent and prosecute transborder financial crimes.

In his response, the Acting Zonal Director of Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Bawa Kaltungo, welcomed the Chinese delegation and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships.

He assured that the commission remains open to deeper collaboration with China, particularly in the areas of intelligence sharing, joint investigations and other cooperative measures aimed at effectively curbing transborder financial crimes.