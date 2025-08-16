China begins investigation on Nigerian miners sexually abused in C.A.R

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has announced an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and non-payment of wages made by twelve Nigerian miners rescued from the Central African Republic (C.A.R.).

The development followed the return of the miners, who were rescued through the intervention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and other government agencies.

The Embassy, in a statement issued yesterday, said it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and has commenced an internal inquiry.

It stressed that all Chinese companies and citizens working abroad are required to comply with local laws and regulations.

The workers alleged they endured eleven months of unpaid labour, physical assault, and sexual abuse before being repatriated to Nigeria.

They appealed to the Nigerian government to assist in recovering their withheld wages and to hold their employers accountable.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on China–Nigeria Parliamentary Relations has also opened a probe into the incident, assuring that justice will be pursued for the affected workers.