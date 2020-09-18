China begins clinical trials for 11 COVID-19 vaccines

The Chinese Government has disclosed that it has begun conducting trials for 11 vaccines being considered for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus as part of efforts to achieve breakthrough in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

It explained that among the 11 vaccines undergoing clinical trials for possible treatment and prevention of the deadly respiratory disease, four are in phase 3 with promising signs.

China’s Minister of Science and Technology, Wang Zhigang, said that the country’s researchers were focused on the development of five types of COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as part of its health response to the virus.

Speaking during Zhongguancun forum in Beijing on Friday, the minister said that the vaccines undergoing trials are recombinant protein subunit, inactivated, adenoviral vector-based, nucleic acid-based, and a live attenuated influenza vaccines.

“At the moment, 11 vaccines have entered the phase of clinical trials, four of them are already in phase 3. The COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread around the world, it has not yet been taken under full control, and with the arrival of the autumn-winter season, there is still a possibility of a return to what it was initially.

“The situation in the prevention and control of the epidemic remains serious. The virus knows no boundaries, we need to join forces, provide each other with assistance and support in order to overcome difficulties together,” Wang said.

Giving breakdown of the vaccines, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said that one of the Chinese vaccines was being developed by China National Biotec Group, and that around 50,000 people from several countries were participating in phase 3 clinical trials.

According to him, another vaccine, which is also in phase 3 of the trials, was created by Sinovac, which was testing the vaccine in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Indonesia.