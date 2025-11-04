China backs Tinubu against Trump’s military invasion threats

China has cautioned against external interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to launch military action over alleged persecution of Christians.

This came after Trump accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christian communities, describing the situation as an “existential threat” to Christianity.

He further hinted that Washington could suspend aid and deploy American military forces to Nigeria “with guns a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country fails to curb what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamist groups.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China “firmly supports the Nigerian government as it leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions.”

“As Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, or threatening other countries with sanctions and force,” she said.

The Chinese official also addressed reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seeking military assistance from China, Russia, and Iran in preparation for possible U.S. attacks.

“China has a clear-cut stance on the U.S. cracking down on so-called ‘drug cartels’ by force in the Caribbean Sea,” Ning said. “China supports efforts to combat cross-border crimes through stronger international cooperation, and opposes using or threatening to use force in international relations.

“We stand against moves that undermine peace and stability in the Latin America and Caribbean region, and oppose unilateral and excessive ‘enforcement operations’ against other countries’ vessels. We hope the U.S. will engage in normal law enforcement and judicial cooperation through bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks.”