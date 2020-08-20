China assures Huawei protection from alleged US intimidation

The Chinese government has disclosed that it would be protecting Huawei Technologies’ legitimate interests from alleged United States of America intimidation after mounting restrictions that accompanied the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

President Donald Trump-led administration reportedly tightened restrictions on the Chinese telecommunications giant earlier this week in a bid to allegedly starve it of crucial components by cutting off all access to U.S. technology.

“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us … and any country that uses it, we are not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence”, Trump said on Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department said that Huawei’s alleged previous sanctions evasion through the usage of technologies supplied by third parties necessitated the restriction imposed on Huawei from obtaining semiconductors without a special license is mandatory.

The department also maintained that 38 Huawei affiliates companies in 21 countries have been added to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist in its crackdown on its access to commercially available chips.

But reacting to the announcement, China through its Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said all necessary measures to protect its firms’ legitimate interests would be explored and ensure its assets.