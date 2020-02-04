China admits failure to curb Coronavirus after Hong Kong records first death

By Temitope Akintoye,

Death toll recorded since outbreak of deadly Coronavirus has increased following special administrative region of China, HongKong, announcement of its first fatality, making the second death to occur outside mainland China where the disease outbreak has so far killed over 420 persons.

Hong Kong confirmed death of a 39-year-old man from Wuhan, where the virus first originated, stating that it was as yet to determine if the deceased underlying health problems made it difficult for his body to respond adequately to treatment.

The Chinese state gave its report on Tuesday, stating that with this being the second death outside china mainland, better processes to curb spread of the virus had to be adopted to ensure safety of the world and reduce number of casualties.

The Guild gathered that, so far, a total of 427 deaths had occurred as a result of coronavirus infection, including that in HongKong and a man who died in the Philippines, on sunday, after visiting Wuhan, the central Chinese city at epicenter of the outbreak.

China’s National Health Commission had earlier reported 64 fatalities this being the biggest daily increase since the virus was first detected in 2019, which had resulted in subsequent quarantine of Wuhan, and the surrounding province of Hubei, being sealed off from other parts the country.

The commission revealed that so far 20,438 people had been confirmed to have the infection and had admitted that though there had been shortcomings and difficulties in its response to the flu-like infection, measures had been taken to ensure that an end was put to its spread.