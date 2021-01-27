China accuses India of violating WTO rules by banning Tik Tok, others

China on Wednesday accused the Indian government of violating the World Trade Organisation’s fair rules of business by the government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, saying this will hurt Chinese firms.

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.

“We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

