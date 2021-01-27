Report on Interest
Lesotho’s PM to resign over alleged ex-wife murder

BREAKING: 185 Nigerians die from Lassa fever

ECOWAS delegation arrives Mali, moves to restore civil rule

China accuses India of violating WTO rules by banning Tik Tok, others

By Okorie234

China on Wednesday accused the Indian government of violating the World Trade Organisation’s fair rules of business by the government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, saying this will hurt Chinese firms.

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.

“We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

