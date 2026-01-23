Chimamanda: The stethoscope as hangman’s noose (2)

The pigeon and the chicken are not neighbours. It is the heavy rain that fell which made them strange bedfellows. The pigeon is the priest of the air, the chicken is the scratcher on land. Long before the first corn sprouted, long before humans learnt to normalise chaos, the sky’s tear glands tore. And heavens wept!

Water gushed down in torrents. The flood was heavy enough to dig up the corpse of the lazy. Lightning scribbled signatures on the sky. Thunder clapped behind the cloud. A deluge swept through Manor Farm, carting along with it the pigeon’s pen and the chicken’s coop, leaving both feathery fellows shivering on the top of the barn door forced open by rushing water.

Lagbaja, the poultry owner, waded through the water and arrived at his barn, dripping wet. In one sweeping look, reality dawned on him: his livestock was gone; goats, sheep and pigs! Only his grains were secure in the silo. He raised his face up and asked, “Where do I start?”, tears rolling down his cheeks.

As if answering Lagbaja’s question, the pigeon cooed, and the chicken clucked, probably reassuring him that all is not lost. Lagbaja’s chest heaved. He picked up the pigeon and the chicken and put them in the only surviving cage on the farm.

Grateful for pulling through the flood, the chicken did not mind his new housemate. The pigeon was grateful too, but silently prayed for morning to break so that the farmer could separate the wheat from the chaff because it is the heavy rain that is responsible for the mixture – ‘òjò tó rọ̀ ló kó ẹyẹlé pọ̀ mọ́ adìyẹ’, a Yoruba proverb would say.

Not every hospital in Nigeria is a mortuary, though many Nigerian medical professionals are executioner wolves in sheep’s scrubs. To believe that all hospitals and clinics in the country are funeral homes is to exaggerate the wretched state of Nigeria’s healthcare system to a libellous pedestal, and situate the phenomenon beyond the boundaries of reasoning and redemption. True, one bad apple spoils the barrel.

The lamentation for the resuscitation of the nation’s shambolic healthcare system did not begin with the preventable death of Nkanu, the twin son of Chimamanda, in Euracare Hospital, a private medical facility located on Victoria Island, Lagos. The lamentation dates back to governments’ neglect of public hospitals and healthcare workers in the 1980s. Shoddy healthcare services, which were few and far between in Nigerian public and private hospitals of the early 80s, have become the gold standard today, with hospitals seemingly vying for the “Most Vicious Hospital” award.

In a two-part article, “Murder in Sanwo-Olu’s hospital,” published in THE PUNCH, on August 11, 2023, I condemned the appalling state of Nigerian public hospitals when a young female medical doctor, Diaso Vwaere, was mangled to death as the lift she took on the ninth floor of the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, plunged down uncontrollably into its well. The family and colleagues of Vwaere said the state government killed her by not fixing the faulty lift.

In another article titled “The slaughter slabs called Nigerian hospitals,” published in the same newspaper on August 30, 2024, I enjoined Nigerian doctors to live by the Hippocratic Oath they swore to, saying, “cases of deaths, maiming, misdiagnosis and mistreatment by medical professionals are mostly swept under the carpet (and go unpunished) across the country.”

But there are some good apples in the nation’s healthcare system. In “The slaughter slabs called Nigerian hospitals,” I recalled how the pain of a decaying tooth nearly ran me mad about 37 years ago. In that scenario, I was only seeing with my left eye; my right eye had been shut by the pain and puffiness of my right cheek. Before pain forced me to the hospital, I had intermittently ground Paracetamol and poured it into the cavity in my rotten tooth for some days or weeks. The trick worked, thinking the tooth would heal up.

On a particular ‘ọjọ́ burúkú Èṣù gbomi mu’ day, however, pain came with a death warrant, and I was afraid I couldn’t make it till morning if I did not get medical help fast. So, I trudged my way to a private clinic in the Iyana Ipaja area, but the doctor on call told me to head straight to then-Ikeja General Hospital, Ikeja, a journey I found most excruciating as unseen ‘gángan’ drummers whacked their drumming sticks on my head. Crossing the expressway at Iyana-Ipaja was like passing through the eye of the needle; each step felt like a rod striking my molar.

It was in this state that I walked into the dental unit of the Ikeja General Hospital. I walked up to an official and murmured, “I want to see the doctor.” The official, a female, quickly pointed to a doctor who was heading to the parking lot. I followed the doctor; I could not call out to him, I could not shout, I just followed. The doctor stopped by his car, opened it and was putting his food flask and bag in his car when he looked up and saw me. “How did you get here?” he asked, seeing the enormity of the pain I bore. As I made to talk, but he stopped me, “Don’t talk.” He locked his car and walked me back to the ward. After about an hour or so, the offending tooth was pulled out.

Long before she was born, the lines had fallen for Ameyo Stella Adadevoh in pleasant places. She didn’t need to bother herself coming into the world with a silver spoon; her great-grandfather was Herbert Macaulay, whose maternal grandfather was Samuel Ajayi Crowther. Herbert was the father of Nigerian nationalism. His father, Thomas Babington Macaulay, was the founder of the first secondary school in Nigeria, CMS Grammar School, Lagos. Herbert, who read survey, engineering, architecture, journalism and music abroad, was the first Nigerian to own a motor car.

Stella Ameyo Adadevoh was the medical doctor who, in 2014, rebuffed threats by the Liberian government, which demanded that a visiting Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, be discharged and left to attend a conference in Calabar. Working at First Consultant Hospital, Lagos, Adadevoh had noticed the full-blown symptoms of the Ebola virus in Sawyer, who was a lawyer. She ordered him to be quarantined, but Sawyer called Liberian authorities to report Adadevoh, insisting on being left to go and attend the Calabar conference. It was during the face-off that Adadevoh contracted the Ebola virus from Sawyer.

Both Sawyer and Adadevoh died from the virus. Sawyer was the first case of Ebola in Nigeria. If Adadevoh had not stopped him from mingling with members of the public, only God knows how many people would have died from the deadly virus, which a WHO report said killed thousands of people across Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016, before spreading to Italy, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, the UK and the US. The title of the WHO report is “Ebola: West Africa, March 2014-2016.” May Adadevoh’s soul rest in peace. Amen.

If you read the first part of this article, you will remember the metaphor of “Ibi gbogbo lati n ko adiye ale, ti ile wa lo peleke.” It is a proverb which means “Chickens are gathered and put in cages at night everywhere, but our house is an exception.” Stretched a notch up, ‘exception’ could mean ‘aberration’. King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was given an overdose of Propofol, the same anaesthetic and sedative medicine Nkanu was overdosed with at Euracare Hospital. Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, bagged the maximum penalty of four years imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter. Will the doctor who reportedly administered an overdose of Propofol to Nkanu face justice?

Five years after succumbing to exacerbated chronic failure, a retrial commenced in March 2025 against the medical team that attended to soccer great, Diego Armando Maradona. His neurosurgeon, Leopoldo Luque; psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, along with nurses and a nursing coordinator, have been charged with negligent homicide with possible intent for alleged gross negligence and “reckless” treatment during his home recovery in 2020.

A member of the forensic panel that performed an autopsy on Maradona, Carlos Cassinelli, said, “The heart was completely covered in fat and blood, which indicates agony. This is a patient who had been collecting water over the days; that’s not acute. This was something that was foreseeable. Any doctor examining a patient would find this.” Members of the medical team face between eight and 25 years in prison.

If Maradona died in Nigeria, two things are certain to follow his death. The first is the denial of culpability by the hospital in which he died, with the second being our national recourse to “It is the will of God” fatalism. And the solitary reaper moves on. This is why I said “chickens are gathered and put in cages at night everywhere, but our house is an exception.”

An unlicensed nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered unprescribed tetanus injections, intravenous Paracetamol and Ceftriaxone to Nigeria’s music star, Ileriolwa Aloba aka Mohbad, leading to his death. The trial of Mohbad’s case has reverberated more on the internet than in the court. It has been more than six months since the coroner ordered that the fake nurse be prosecuted, but Ogedengbe has yet to get her day in court.

It is not hard to see how Nigeria got to this despicable health juncture. Aside from governments’ neglect of public hospitals and poor remuneration of health workers, a deliberate lackadaisical attitude on the part of health professionals is a major cause of the poor service delivery in Nigeria’s health sector. Unlike public hospitals, health workers in private hospitals enjoy better wages, facilities and working environment. But the son of Chimamanda was mismanaged in a private hospital after paying a huge sum for treatment.

Personally, I have witnessed unprofessional conduct, especially by doctors and nurses, who talk down to patients in private and public hospitals across the country, as they exhibited the most wicked attitude. A Nigerian-American health professional in the United States, who chose to speak on partial anonymity, sheds light on the decadent state of healthcare in Nigeria.

Nicknamed Geo Man in our university days, my friend, now a big player in America’s university sector, oversees dozens of health professionals in his course of work.

He asked, “How does Nigeria choose its medical and health students?” He answered, “Cut-off marks for healthcare courses like pharmacy, medicine, nursing, dentistry, etc are always high. Most candidates who desire to be medical practitioners fail to meet the cut-off marks. Authorities admit a fraction through the official cut-off marks, and open the back door for the children and candidates of the influential to come in, thereby giving slots to candidates who really don’t love to study but who are being coerced by their parents and guardians.”

Geo Man also identified brain drain as an albatross afflicting the nation’s health sector, saying there was a paucity of good hands to train incoming health sciences students and graduates. “Everyone has ‘japaed’. Have ‘japaed’, you have ‘japaed’. ‘So, who come remain?’” he asked rhetorically.

The medical expert recounted to me how he flew up in rage on his visit to Nigeria when he discovered that a consultant at a teaching hospital in Abia had placed his cousin on intravenous Flagyl three days after surgery. “This so-called consultant made one of my cousin’s legs shorter than the other. He would have killed the young man. Another surgeon in another teaching hospital in Enugu State asked a young boy to go and shave off his dreadlocks before he could be treated. I had to ask him how the boy’s hair relates to his practice. The most horrendous case I witnessed was on another occasion when an aged woman was rushed to yet another teaching hospital, her legs had been crushed by a public transport vehicle known as ‘korope’.

Geo Man continued, “Can you believe the crying woman was abandoned to her pain? I had to turn the ward upside down before she got attention. Empathy is crucial in healthcare delivery. If you don’t have it, you should not go near a hospital, please.”

“Chickens are gathered and put in cages at night everywhere, but our nation is an exception.” Surgical malpractice, medical negligence and anaesthesia errors leading to misdiagnosis, mistreatment and maltreatment occur everywhere in the world, but Nigeria’s medical practice and Nigerians lack the strong will to enforce compliance when rules are often flouted.

The blind can see that legal hurdles such as the high cost of litigation, complex court proceedings and lengthy delays discourage lawsuits against erring professionals and hospitals in Nigeria, despite strong evidence. I call on stakeholders from private and public sectors to advocate awareness campaigns, legal reforms and better infrastructure to improve patient safety and ensure justice.

I strongly believe that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria should double down on its duty by promptly investigating negligence if Nigeria were to drastically reduce the disturbing incidence of criminal negligence and injustice in our health sector.

Concluded.

