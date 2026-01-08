Chimamanda Adichie, husband lose son after brief illness

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, have tragically lost one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Although the specific cause of death remains private as the family grieves, the 21-month-old toddler, Nkanu Nnamdi, passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Adichie, celebrated for works such as Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, welcomed the twin boys in 2024, adding to her family, which also includes a daughter.

The author has maintained strict privacy regarding her children, only publicly sharing the joyful news of the twins’ arrival earlier.

No official statement has yet been released by Adichie or her representatives regarding the loss.

Tributes and condolences have begun pouring in from fans, literary circles, and the public across social media platforms.

The family is reportedly receiving support during this difficult time, with their privacy being respected amid profound sorrow.