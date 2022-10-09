Child, mother, six others die during auto crash in Plateau

A child and the mother as well as six other persons have been reported dead during an auto crash that occurred along Jos-Lamingo road in Plateau State.

Two other passengers were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the accident that occurred after two vehicles collided on the road.

The public enlightenment officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peter Longsan, confirmed the accident and death toll to newsmen on Sunday.

Longsan added that the tragedy occurred yesterday along Jos-Lamingo road when the driver of one of the ill-fated vehicles lost control and collided with the other.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus, and a Honda Pilot Jeep. The number of people involved was 10, all onboard, out of which eight died (three adult males, four adult females, and one child) while two others sustained injuries.

“The two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the old Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to the loss of control and resulted in a head-on collision of the two vehicles”, he added.

Longsan, meanwhile, cautioned motorists against overspeeding, blaming excessive speed for most deaths and serious injuries that often occurred during road traffic crashes

“They are further advised to ensure the installation of speed limiting devices on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles,” he added.

