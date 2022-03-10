Chidinma Ojukwu: From murder suspect to beauty queen

Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, is now a beauty queen and is currently been celebrated.

She became Miss Cell of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after defeating other contestants to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.

Her new status is being condemned in the public space and across social media platforms but the question is did she deserve it?

Ojukwu was remanded a few months ago by the court while the investigation into the allegations against him continues to establish the killer of Ataga.

She has not been convicted but only remanded, yet the correctional service, formerly known as prison service thought it wise to include the suspect in the beauty contest.

If it is about correcting an inmate, one will find it difficult to nail the centre. Either Ojukwu has been convicted or remanded, she is an inmate, which of course has given the centre the control and right to include her in the contest.

Then it is wrong to allow her to participate in the contest since it has not been established if she truly committed the murder.

In any case, Ojukwu is serving a remand term because of our judiciary system and dispensation of justice that is very slow.

Who is delaying Ojukwu’s and what is delaying judgement? Either way, Ojukwu, a murder suspect is also a beauty queen.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos State

