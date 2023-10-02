Chicago varsity releases Tinubu’s academic records, certificate to Atiku

In compliance with a court order, the Chicago State University (CSU) has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu, following requests by former vice President, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Over the weekend, the US district court for the northern district of Illinois ordered the CSU to release academic records of Tinubu to Atiku and other citizens of the country that may have requested for it.k

In response to Abubakar’s third request — which was to release a copy of the diplomas issued in 1997 — the university said certificates match the format of the Tinubu replacement dated June 27, 1997.

“The documents responsive to this request which CSU, after diligent search, has been able to locate are produced herewith and Bates labelled CSU 0008 through CSU 0010. The students’ names on these diplomas have been redacted for privacy reasons. CSU is also producing, Bates labelled as CSU 0011 and 0012, diplomas produced for other CSU students (with their names redacted for privacy) which match the format of the Tinubu replacement dated June 27, 1997,” the university wrote.

Several samples of diplomas (certificates) awarded in 1979 to other students were released by the university as demanded by Abubakar.

Tinubu had previously claimed to have lost his original certificates but presented a replacement for his CSU diploma to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election.

In the new documents released by CSU, Tinubu was addressed as a “Mr” in what looked like an admission letter.

He also ticked “male” in the undergraduate admissions application form.

However, some of the transcripts circulating on the internet read “F”, suggesting “female”.

The samples of diplomas issued in 1997 released by CSU bear the same font and logo of what Tinubu submitted to INEC, but there is a discrepancy in the date.

CSU had, in its affidavit, taken responsibility for the discrepancy, blaming it on clerical error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

