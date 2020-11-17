Chibok Sec. school students may return to classrooms

Students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, may be returning to classrooms soon following the rehabilitation approval given by the state government for the facility.
The approval, it was learnt, was coming five years after the former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala laid foundation for the construction of a new school of international standard to replace the vandalized school.
The Guild gathered that the Federal Government under administration’s of President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2015 then initiated the project without allegedly involving the state government.
As gathered, the rehabilitation moves was part of the Governor Babagana Zulum-led administration’s commitment to ensure return of normalcy and students to classrooms and aid resumption of academic activities in the school.
Speaking yesterday when he visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok, Zulum noted that though Although the defunct Presidential Committee on Northeast Intervention (PCNI) , had done some work in the school, majority of the facility’s roofs had been blown off by wind.
The governor who expressed shock at the level of destruction across the local government, said that nothing had been done as the school remained what it was since the day it was attacked by Boko Haram.