Chibok Sec. school students may return to classrooms

Students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, may be returning to classrooms soon following the rehabilitation approval given by the state government for the facility.

The approval, it was learnt, was coming five years after the former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala laid foundation for the construction of a new school of international standard to replace the vandalized school.

The Guild gathered that the Federal Government under administration’s of President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2015 then initiated the project without allegedly involving the state government.

As gathered, the rehabilitation moves was part of the Governor Babagana Zulum-led administration’s commitment to ensure return of normalcy and students to classrooms and aid resumption of academic activities in the school.

Speaking yesterday when he visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok, Zulum noted that though Although the defunct Presidential Committee on Northeast Intervention (PCNI) , had done some work in the school, majority of the facility’s roofs had been blown off by wind.

The governor who expressed shock at the level of destruction across the local government, said that nothing had been done as the school remained what it was since the day it was attacked by Boko Haram.

“I hereby direct the ministry of education to deploy a team of experts to assess the entire school and come up with a design and costing so that I can approve the immediate reconstruction and remodeling of this school.

“We will also ensure that the school is allocated adequate teachers, already I have given a directive for recruitment of more teachers both on permanent and ad-hoc staffing that will include volunteer teachers.

“Of course, before allocation of teachers, the reconstruction will involve the provision of all components of learning materials including functional laboratory for sciences. When I return here next time, I want to see a completely different scene,” Zulum said.

More than 200 schoolgirls writing WAEC examinations were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014. 219 of them were declared missing, 57 escaped from their abductees days into the abduction. Of the missing 219 girls, one of them, Amina Ali was found in May 2016.