Chibok girls’ parents seek 87 schoolchildren rescue 11 years after abduction

The Association of the Parents of the Missing Chibok Girls has joined millions of Nigerians and foreigners mourning the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his administration will be remembered for facilitating the rescue of 103 girls taken away from Borno State.

While acknowledging his administration’s role securing the release of 103 of the 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, in April 2014, the parents urged the Federal Government to expedite action on rescuing the remaining 87 girls still unaccounted for.

In the statement signed by Yana Galang and Zannah Mohammed, on behalf of the parents, on Tuesday, the parents expressed condolences to Buhari’s family and recognized the significant progress made during his presidency.

They noted that his administration facilitated the release or rescue of 103 girls-the largest number secured under any Nigerian government since the mass abduction.

“When President Buhari took office in 2015, we held onto cautious hope as some of our girls were returned during his tenure, and for those reunions and efforts, we are quietly grateful,” the statement read.

However, it added a somber reflection: “But for many of us, our hopes were ultimately dashed, as 87 of our daughters are still missing.”

The parents urged Nigerian authorities to “move beyond rhetoric” and implement concrete measures to secure the safe return of the remaining 87 girls, a figure verified by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation.

The abductions, carried out by Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, sparked global outrage and gave rise to the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which drew international attention to the crisis.

Despite the release of 103 girls through negotiations and military efforts between 2016 and 2022, the prolonged captivity of the remaining girls continues to weigh heavily on their families and the nation.

“As we mourn our former leader, we reflect on a painful chapter in our national history,” the statement continued.

“The journey is not over. Our call remains: Bring Back Our Girls-every single one.”

The parents’ plea underscores the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria’s northeast, where Boko Haram’s insurgency has displaced millions and left schools vulnerable to attacks.

The statement comes amid renewed focus on Nigeria’s security crisis, with Amnesty International and other human rights groups recently highlighting the government’s failure to prevent ongoing school abductions in the region.