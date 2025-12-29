Cherki, Watkins, four others jostle for EPL matchweek award

The Premier League organizing body has nominated six players to compete for the competition’s Player of the Week award for MatchDay 18.

Manchester City’s Ryan Cherki makes the nomination alongside Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins alongside Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United as well as Burnley goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, Liverpool’s Florian Witz and Sunderland’s Kelvin Schade.

The body stated that Chekri played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s title chasing win over Nottingham Forest courtesy of his assist for Tijani Reijnders, to move level with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandez on assists ranking in the ongoing campaign, alongside his late goal to help the mancunians claim all points in the game.

While revealing the list on Monday, the league administrators commended the performance of Watkins, who grabbed a brace after coming in during the second half to help Aston Villa beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to score within 21 minutes and continued his premier league scoring form at the Bridge.

Dogu started and scored the only goal in Manchester United’s win over Newcastle – his first for the club, as well as a fantastic performance in the game to help the side move into European slots in the chase for European football next season.

Dubravka was a huge figure for Burnley as the side claimed the third consecutive clean sheet against Everton during the weekend in a game made several stops to help his side finish the game in stalemate in the fight to ensure safety in the Premier League.

Schade scored his second hat trick in the league after hitting the net thrice in Brentford’s comfortable 4-1 win 4-1 over Bournemouth.

Wirtz opened his scoring account six moving to Liverpool after finding the net in the side’s 2-1 win over Wolves as well as producing a magnificent performance during the game.

The Premier League disclosed that votes for any of the contestants remain open till 12:00 GMT on Tuesday 30th December as the eventual winner will be announced later in the day.