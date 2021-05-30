Chelsea’s manager links Champions League victory to players’ determination

Chelsea Football club coach, Thomas Tuchel, has attributed the team’s second Champions League victory to players dedication and determination to win the coveted price in clubs football across Europe.

He added that he had also sensed before the Champions League final that his side would win on Saturday despite the incredible players assembled by fellow England club and opposing team, Manchester City.

Tuchel guided Paris Saint-Germain to last season’s Champions League final which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG sacked the German in December but he was almost immediately hired by Chelsea and led the Russian-owned club to the second Champions League victory in their history after a single goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.

“You know I was so grateful to arrive a second time (in the final after doing so with PSG last year) but this felt different. I told people before somehow it was,” Tuchel told newsmen.

He paid tribute to his “unbelievable” players. “It was an incredibly tough fight, what a fight. Today they were determined to win this. We wanted to be the stone in their (City’s) shoe.

“I told everyone to step up and to be more brave with the ball. Kai was strong and delivered again. He has great heart.”

