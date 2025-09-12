Chelsea’s EPL chase suffers setback after Delap’s hamstring injury

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, has informed that summer signee, Liam Delap, will be sidelined out of action for three months due to injury.

Maresca informed that Delap is suffering from a hamstring injury picked up in the club’s last Premier League game against Fulham and will not be back until December.

The Englishman started in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over their London neighbours but was seen limping and holding his tigh in just 14 minutes after which he was replaced by the Italian tactician.

During his customary pre-match briefing ahead of Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Brentford, Maresca said that the 22-year-old’s injury led to a recall of striker Marc Guiu from a loan spell at Sunderland to provide backup for Joao Pedro in enabling more player depth in the attacking third.

“Liam Delap will be out for 10-12 weeks, unfortunately it’s a long way to go.” Maresca said.

“For us, the only number nine is Guiu and Joao can play there, and against Fulham we used George.”

The coach also provided an update about Cole Palmer who also missed the Fulham game saying, “Cole took part in the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session.

“We have one more session this afternoon and we are going to try with him to see if he’s OK, otherwise he will be out tomorrow.

“He is recovering from an injury. When he is available, we need to manage him because of the amount of games.”

Chelsea, in second position in the Premier League, travel to GTech stadium for Saturday’s Match Day Four fixture in the competition.