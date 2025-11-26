Chelsea winger makes history after scoring Barcelona

Chelsea winger, Estavao, has written his name in history following his goal in Chelsea’s walloping 3-0 win over Spanish side, FC Barcelona, in the Champions League.

Estavao scored Chelsea’s second after receiving a pass from skipper, Reece James, to embark on a trademark marauding run, skipping past two opposition defenders to power home a riffling effort past Joan Garcia in Barcelona goal, to score his fifth goal for the west London club having made his move from Palmeras in Brazil.

With the goal, alongside previous strikes against Qarabaq and Ajax Amsterdam, the 18-year-old emerged as the third teenage player to score in first three match starts in UEFA Champions League history.

After completing the feat on Tuesday, Estavao joins Kylian Mbapee and Erling Halaand in the list. The Brazilian said, ”I have no words. It was the perfect night. I thank God for everything. It happened so fast, found space, beat my man and the goal came. A very special moment in my career.

”I hope to score many more for many years.”

The win for the Pensioners also ended Barcelona’s run of a goal in every game which spanned through the past 53 matches.

The Catalonia club had scored in all the matches since their 1-0 defeat to Leganes on December 15, 2024.