Chelsea, West Ham get £625,000 fine over players’ misconduct

The English FA has fined Premier League sides, Chelsea and West Ham the sum of £625,000 following the brawl involving their players during the 3-2 win for the West London side in the Premier League.

The FA fined Chelsea £325,000 and West Ham £300,000 over what it termed as failure to control their players against improper and provocative acts alongside citing it as a disrepute to the laws of the game.

The association’s Independent Regulatory Commission ruled that both clubs had committed previous breaches of FA Rule E20.1 into account which prohibits offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative behaviour.

“It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute,” read the statement released on Wednesday.

“It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time.

“Both clubs subsequently admitted the charges against them,” it added.

The incident during the game at Stamford Bridge in January started when Chelsea forward, Joao Pedro, reacted to a shove by West Ham winger, Adama Traore, on Marc Cucurella in added time.

Both sets of players came together in ugly scenes and, following a lengthy check by the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, check, Hammers defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for grabbing Pedro by the neck.

Chelsea were two goals down in the intense London derby match but went on to win 3-2 thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s injury-time goal, which came before the confrontation.