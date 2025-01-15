Chelsea terminates Chalobah’s Crystal Palace loan deal amid injury crisis

English football club, Chelsea, has recalled its defender, Trevoh Chalobah, from his loan at Crystal Palace following the injury to centre-back player, Wesley Fofana.

Chalobah will be returning to the London club barely five months after the new manager, Enzo Maresca, declared him suitable for his style of play for the season.

Before leaving Chelsea on Wednesday, the defender has had 14 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace under his season-long deal.

The decision to settle for Chalobah was taken after Chelsea could not get Palace captain Marc Guehi and other suitable defenders to fill the vacuum.

Fofana could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has not played since being substituted in December’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.