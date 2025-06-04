Chelsea signs Ipswich striker £30m ahead club world cup

English football club giant, Chelsea, has completed the signing of Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap, for a £30m fee, as part of measures to strengthen the team ahead of the club world cup and next season’s champions league.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the Blues met a release clause in his Ipswich deal that was activated following their relegation from the Premier League after the end of the 2024-2025 season.

As gathered, Chelsea will pay £20m up front and the Tractor Boys have negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Aside from the striker, Chelsea are aiming to further strengthen its squad before this month’s Club World Cup, with negotiation ongoing with AC Milan for their goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 29, but the two clubs are far apart in their valuation of the Frenchman, who is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Serie A side.

The club’s manager, Enzo Maresca, led the team to wade off competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton to sign the England Under-21 international.

“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach,” said Delap.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

Before joining the London club, Delap scored 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances last term for his former club, proving his credibility.

The Englishman emerged from Manchester City’s academy and had loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull before joining Ipswich in 2024 for about £20m.

Delap, while appreciating the support received at his former club, said he would “never forget” his time at Portman Road, adding that the support of boss Kieran McKenna and the fans meant Ipswich was “the perfect environment” for him to gain Premier League experience, having made just two top-flight appearances with Manchester City.

The son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap, he was at Derby County’s academy before joining City’s academy as a teenager.

He made six first-team appearances for City, scoring once in the League Cup, before loan spells followed and a permanent switch to Town.

Chelsea, who won this season’s Uefa Conference League, have qualified for next season’s Champions League, which gives Delap the chance to add to his solitary appearance in the competition with Manchester City in 2022.

Delap is part of England’s training squad for the European Under-21 Championships in Slovenia later this month, but is now likely to miss the tournament.

Chelsea are involved in the Fifa Club World Cup, which takes place from 14 June-13 July in the United States, and the extended competition takes priority over the U21 Euros.

The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League but struggled for goals in the competition from a recognised centre-forward, with Cole Palmer top scorer on 15.

Nicolas Jackson scored 10 in 30 league appearances, Christopher Nkunku had three in 27 and teenager Marc Guiu did not find the net in his three matches.