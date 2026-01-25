Chelsea secures 5th spot in PL after Palace win

A spectacular performance from Brazilian Estevao Willian has ignited Chelsea to a morale boosting win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Estavao scored to give Chelsea a first half lead before becoming the supplier of the second for striker, Joao Pedro, after which Enzo hammered in a penalty to ensure three nill lead, after which Palace got a consolation to record a 3-1 result the west Londoners.

The Blues held a fantastic performance over their neighbours to produce the result which pushed them into the top four, at least fifth position, in the league race.

Palace, themselves on an abysmal run of games, were reduced to ten men after winger, Adam Wharton, was sent off late in the game.

The loss had already been done but the Eagles put one back through Chris Richards header after 90 minutes but it was too little too late as Chelsea saw the game comfortably to garner all three points.

Palace started the game brightly and looked the more likely to score first. Striker, Jean‑Philippe Mateta, went one‑on‑one with Robert Sanchez after a calamitous mistake by Bernoit Badiashile but the Frenchman hit his shot straight at the Chelsea goalkeeper.

The home side still mustered out chances but it was Chelsea who drew first blood after Estavao latched onto a poor pass by Jayden Canyon to drive a shot into Dean Henderson’s post.

From then on, possession was all Chelsea’s and they deservedly got the second after 18-year-old Estavao got an assist for his compatriot, Pedro, who smashed in the cushion.

After a lengthy check by the video assistant referee, VAR, on an incident in Palace’s box, Chelsea were awarded a penalty which was converted by Enzo for three nill.

Minutes after earning a first yellow card for pulling Moises Caicedo, Wharton was late in a tackle, earned his second booking and was sent off.

It was a miserable afternoon for Palace despite Richards heading in from a corner in the 88th minute as they dropped from 13th to 15th, eight points above the relegation zone.

New Chelsea head, gaffer, Liam Rosenior, has overseen back-to-back Premier League wins in his first two top-flight matches since replacing Enzo Maresca, the first time they have managed that since November.

Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool back into the top four, although they have played one game more than Manchester United, who travel to Arsenal later in the day.

Next for Crystal Palace is an away match at Nottingham Forest next Sunday in the Premier League while Chelsea next face a trip to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, but return to Premier League action when West Ham visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.