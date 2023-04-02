Chelsea sacks manager over poor performance

The management of English football club, Chelsea, has sacked it’s manager, Graham Potter, over poor performance, saying the coach has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

To prevent any vacuum in it’s team management, the club disclosed that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

The club in a statement on Sunday stated that the appreciated the former manager for taking the club to the quarter final of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

However, a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa yesterday has left the Blues in eleventh position on the league table with hopes of qualifying for an European place next season dwindling further.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” the statement from the club said.

Co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly, and Behdad Eghbali were quoted to have said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

