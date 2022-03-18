Report on Interest
FootballSports

JUST IN: Chelsea, Real Madrid open champions league knockout stage

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league defending champion, Chelsea, has been drawn against Spanish giant, Real Madrid, for the quarter-final stage of the 2022 edition.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

 

 

