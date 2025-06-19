Chelsea player, five others jostle for PFA Young Player award

The English league Professional Football Association (PFA) has nominated six players who performed exceptionally during the just concluded season for the 2025 Young Player award.

PFA announced that among the six young players, who performed extraordinary, one with the highest votes will be picked as winner of the award, an accolade given to a completed English Division’s season.

Among the players nominated by the award organisers is Liam Delap, who joined Chelsea following his eye-catching performance with relegated Ipswich Town in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in the just concluded season.

Delap, who completed a £30 million move to Chelsea this summer, was shortlisted for the award alongside Bournemouth full back, Milos Kerkez, who has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Former Cherries defender, Dean Huijsen, who completed a deal to Real Madrid this summer was also nominated for the award alongside Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, and Aston Villa midfielder, Morgan Rodgers, who notched 14 goals and 15 assists for the side.

Others players competing for the award were: Arsenal left wing player, Lewis Skelly who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The winner of the award will be announced by the organisers on August 19, 2025.