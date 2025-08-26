28.3 C
Lagos
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
spot_img
National

Chelsea midfielder passes medical test ahead move to Dortmund

By Felix Kuyinu

0
13

England midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka, has passed a medical ahead of his permanent move to German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund, from Chelsea.

Chukwuemeka, who joined Dortmund on loan from the English club in February, completed his medical and is looking forward to switching to the Siguna Iduna Park in a £24 million move.

The move is subject to completion of documentation sequel to both clubs reaching a verbal agreement on the transfer deal.

The Englishman embarked on the switch after falling behind pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s team, barely three years after leaving Aston Villa, mustering 23 appearances and one league goal.

The attacking midfielder made 10 appearances for Dortmund last season scoring one goal.

Previous article
Four passengers die in Delta auto crash
Next article
Gunmen kill seven residents after attacking Kaduna community

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.