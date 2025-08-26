Chelsea midfielder passes medical test ahead move to Dortmund

England midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka, has passed a medical ahead of his permanent move to German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund, from Chelsea.

Chukwuemeka, who joined Dortmund on loan from the English club in February, completed his medical and is looking forward to switching to the Siguna Iduna Park in a £24 million move.

The move is subject to completion of documentation sequel to both clubs reaching a verbal agreement on the transfer deal.

The Englishman embarked on the switch after falling behind pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s team, barely three years after leaving Aston Villa, mustering 23 appearances and one league goal.

The attacking midfielder made 10 appearances for Dortmund last season scoring one goal.