Chelsea midfielder joins Everton for £24m ahead EPL kick-off

Merseyside club Everton have completed the signing of English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Premier League rivals Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Toffees confirmed the deal is worth £23 million, with an additional £3.4 million in performance-related add-ons.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year deal to strengthen Everton’s midfield as they look to do better than last season’s 13th-place finish.

The move marks the end of a disappointing stint in West London for Dewsbury-Hall, who made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea following his £30 million transfer from Leicester City in July 2024.

He becomes Everton’s sixth signing of the current transfer window, joining Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou, and Mark Travers as part of Sean Dyche’s summer rebuild.

Dewsbury-Hall, who won the FIFA Confederations Cup with Chelsea, struggled for regular playing time under manager Enzo Maresca and fell down the pecking order.

Speaking after the move, he expressed excitement about the fresh start on Merseyside.

“I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me,” he said.

“That alone gives me the motivation and extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point, and have a really successful time here.

Everton’s one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think the future is going to be bright in the next couple of years. In the end, it was an easy decision to come here.

Chelsea also confirmed Dewsbury-Hall’s departure in a brief statement, thanking him for his contributions and wishing him success in the next chapter of his career.

“We thank Kiernan for his efforts throughout his time at Chelsea and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career.”