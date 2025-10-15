Chelsea manager gets one-match ban over gesture during Liverpool game

The English FA has slammed a one match touchline ban on Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca, following the red card issued against him in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The division’s governing body accompanied the suspension with an £8,000 fine to mark Maresca’s second time suspension from games since his appointment at the west London club.

The 45-year-old got his marching order from referee, Antony Taylor, after sprinting wildly to celebrate Estavao Willian’s injury time winner against the Merseyside club at Stamford Bridge, resulting in the ban which will keep the Italy national off the bench in Chelsea’s next Premier League against Nothigham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

The FA, however, disclosed that the tactician will not be banned from entering Chelsea’s dressing room as it’s rules state that suspended managers are allowed in to speak with players before kick-off, at half-time and full-time.

He will also be able to communicate with his staff by means of telephone, a runner or any other electronic device such as radio or mobile phone during the match.

It is Maresca’s second ban since serving his first in April 2025 after picking up a third yellow card of the season while celebrating Pedro Neto’s 93rd-minute winner at Fulham.