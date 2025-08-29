Chelsea manager drops Palmer ahead Fulham game

The manager of English football club, Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, has confirmed that Cole Palmer will miss the Premier League game against Fulham due to injury.

Maresca disclosed that Palmer, who pulled out during warm-up for last weekend’s league game against West Ham, remains unfit for the game against their fellow London club.

The Italian noted that the absence of the 23-year-old, who was also not included in the England squad for the qualifiers, would force the management team to explore other tactical options as adopted against West Ham.

While addressing journalists at his customary pre-match briefing on Friday, Maresca said, ‘Cole is out. He is not available tomorrow, so it shows that he has a problem.

‘‘For sure, 100 percent, we are a much better team with Cole, no doubt. But when Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions.

”Last week [against West Ham] we found different solutions, and hopefully tomorrow we can again find different solutions.”

Also ruled out from the game were Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile who were yet to regain match fitness.