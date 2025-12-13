Chelsea, Liverpool win to ignite league title hopes

Chelsea and Liverpool have recorded wins in the Premier League following their triumph over Everton and Brighton respectively.

Chelsea edged over Everton courtesy of two goals in the opening half from returning talisman, Cole Palmer, and Malo Gusto, to record a 2-0 home win, same as Liverpool who won through strikes from Hugo Etikite, who scored after just just 46 seconds, and doubled the lead later on in the second half.

The Blues endured a slow start in the game, leaving the Toffees a chance for possession, but drew first blood in the 21st minute through Palmer, who shrugged off injuries to start for the side for the first time since September and his first at appearance for the side at Stamford Bridge since August.

Everton looked to have the momentum to snatch a leveler with some good football artistry and chances created after Chelsea winger, Alejandro Garnacho, had missed an open goal, but it was the Pensioners who scored again to make sure the Merseyside club left London with tails between their legs.

The Englishman benefited from an assist from Gusto, but still had work to do, which he did, before smashing the ball into the net of opposition goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, who went the wrong ball way.

From then, momentum swung Chelsea’s way, first, for Alejandro Garnacho, who missed several chances, including shooting wide for an open goal after capitalising on substitute Carlos Alcaraz’s poor back pass, moments after injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was at the London side last season, came off with an injury.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and opposition, Jack Grealish also had opportunities before the home side doubled their lead just before the break, with Gusto reacting quickest to turn in Pedro Neto’s cross in 45th minute.

In the second half, Garnacho scooped a close-range shot over before being replaced by Jamie Gittens. Grealish had a header saved and volleyed wide, the latter a chance that should have seen him pull one back; while Ndiaye hit a late shot against the post and Trevoh Chalobah blocked another from Alcaraz inside the box.

Superior finishing proved decisive for Chelsea, who moved are in fourth place in the Premier League log currently, while Everton remain eighth having played a game more than most of their rivals.

Etikite scored early in the game and in the hour mark to help Liverpool beat Brighton at Anfield as the club rose to a current sixth in the log after a dismal run in the league.

Mohamed Salah made his return in their game on Saturday and got an assist for the Frenchman’s second to bolster the Kop’s hopes of defending the title they won last season.

Joe Gomez, who was taken off for Salah, played his part in Liverpool’s opener as his header found Ekitike, who took one touch and volleyed past Brighton goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen, after just 46 seconds – the quickest Premier League goal of the season so far.

Brighton had chances to level but failed to take them, with an outstretched leg from Alisson denying Diego Gomez, who was through on goal, before Gomez also missed an open goal after the break.

Thereafter, Liverpool punished Fabian Hurzeler’s side for their wastefulness when Salah’s corner picked out an unmarked Ekitike at the back post and he headed his second in the game.

It was the Frenchman’s 10th goal of the season and second double in as many league games after the 3-3 draw at Leeds.

Salah’s assist took him to 277 goal involvements in 302 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, and made him becomes the most by any player for a single club in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney (276) at Manchester United.

He missed a golden opportunity, though, to score his 251st goal for the club when he blazed wide in injury time after being teed up by Federico Chiesa’s ball.

Salah waved goodbye to the Liverpool fans, with the Egyptian set to report for national team duty on Monday before the Africa Cup of Nations.

After a tumultuous week, Liverpool have back-to-back wins and clean sheets, while Brighton drop down to ninth place.

Victory pushed the Reds up to sixth as they extended their unbeaten run to five games following a first win at Anfield since November 4.