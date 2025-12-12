Chelsea legend emerges Championship best manager for November

Coventry City Manager, Frank Lampard, has been announced as winner of EA Sports Championship Manager of the Manager of the Month for November.

Lampard won the prize having amassed more votes than other nominees: Birmingham City gaffer, Chris Davies, Southampton’s Tonda Eckert, and Derby County’s John Eustace, clinching the prize for the second time on the bounce having taken the award in October.

The Englishman steered his side to 100 percent result performance following five wins in five league games which has helped the club move five points adrift of the league table in their quest to achieve promotion to the Premier League next season.

”We got some fantastic results throughout November and I would like to thank all the players, staff and everyone involved for their continued hard work,” Lampard said after being a recipient of the award on Friday.

”We have a great togetherness and team spirit here and we’re all looking forward to the busy christmas period and continuing our hard work.”

Lampard’s protege, Ellis Simms, won the award in player’s category to ensure Coventry City were announced as winners of both awards, also for the second consecutive season.

Simms became recipient of the accolade having won more votes than teammate, Alex Cochrane, Derby County Calton Morris, Joe Gelhardt of Hull City having scored five goals in three starts in the month, including a brace in each of his side’s victories against Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic to further propel the side to the summit of the table.

”This was only possible because of my team-mates and the staff pushing standards everyday, the striker said.

”Individual awards come from team performances and the results we’ve had make this extra special. I’ll take the confidence from it and keep giving everything for the club and the fans.”