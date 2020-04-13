Chelsea ex-goalkeeper, Peter Bonetti, dies at 78

By News Desk

A Chelsea and England former goalkeeper, Peter Bonetti, passed on at 78 after battling with a long illness that prevented him from attending public functions.

During his active years, Bonetti helped Chelsea win the League Cup in 1965, and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971, placing the London club of global map.

The deceased, who was part of the national team squad that represented England at FIFA World Cup and won the title in 1966.

Chelsea, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said: “All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends”.

The Blues described him as a “goalkeeping superstar of the 1960s and 1970s” and “one of our indisputably all-time great players.”

“He was the Cat who broke the mould, defied the odds, drew the gasps, earned the cheers and got the cream. All in front of an adoring Stamford Bridge,” it said.

He won Chelsea’s first Player of the Year award in 1967 and was voted the club’s greatest in a fan poll two years later.

Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea. Later in life, he took up roles as a goalkeeping coach at Chelsea and England.