Chelsea to play Arsenal/Leuven winner in women's champions league semis

By Felix Kuyinu

English Women’s League giants, Chelsea, have been paired with a potential semi-final clash with rivals, Arsenal, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

UEFA, during a draw for the competition’s semifinal ties, paired Chelsea to face the winners of the tie between Leuven and Arsenal, which means the west Londoners will face the progressing team of the game at the semi final stage.

Should the north London side, who won the competition last season, navigate past the Belgian club, they will be meeting Chelsea for the first time in the tournament, although a total of 56 games have been played between the two clubs, Arsenal winning 25 of those, 23 for Chelsea and seven matches ending even.

The first meeting ever between the two sides in January 2010 ended in a 2-1 win for the red and white jersey club, while the most recent, in November ended in a 1-1 tie.

At the draws held on Thursday, Spanish side, Atletico Madrid were paired with the winning side in Manchester United’s clash with Bayern Munich, while there is a chance for a women’s El-Clasico clash as Barcelona await winners of Real Madrid and Paris FC Fixture.

Wolfsburg will face either Juventus or Lyon.

