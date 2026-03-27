Chelle picks Super Eagles’ starting X1 for Iran friendly

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has disclosed the starting X1 for Nigeria’s friendly match against Iran.

Chelle opted for Maduka Okoye in goal as well as Benjamin Onyaemachi in defence. Wilfred Ndidi is in midfield alongside Alex Iwobi, while Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Moses Simon play in attack.

Iran has Alireza Beyranvanll in goal, Ali Nemati, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Mohammed Kanani, Aria Yousefi, Milad Mohammadi, Seyed Ghoddos, Mohammed Ghorbani, Mohammed Mohebbi, Ali Gholizadeh and Mehdi Taremi.

The match is billed for the Mardan Sports Complex at 2pm, Friday.