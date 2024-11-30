Charm fails Abuja Herbalist during local bullet proof test

A popular Abuja based herbalist, Ismail Usman, has sustained life-threatening injuries while test running a self-made “bulletproof” charm for his clients in Kuchibuyi, Federal Capital Territory.

Usman, who is now on admission bed battling to survive, was left critically wounded in the stomach with a shotgun after his experiment with the charm went awry.

Unfortunately, the charm, according to him, was to protect users from bullets wound, but failed to prove it’s effectiveness, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

The failed bulletproof drew the attention of the entire residents who alerted the FCT Police Command after watching him writhing in pains from the wound sustained during the test.

It was learnt that a distress call from Shandam Michael, a resident of the community, to the officers from the Byazhin Division aided his quick rush to the scene.

He was quickly transported to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for further care.

In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of Usman’s home, recovering the homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment.

Investigations are ongoing, and Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, condemned the incident, highlighting the dangers associated with illegal firearms.

“This situation illustrates the serious risks of engaging in reckless behavior. We strongly advise the community to avoid such dangerous practices.”

Disu, in a statement by the Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, stressed the importance of community vigilance.

“It’s crucial for residents to look out for one another and report any suspicious activities.”

As investigations continue, the police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.