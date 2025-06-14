Chaos after container-laden truck crashes into Oshodi gas station

Chaos erupted in Shogunle, Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos State, after a container-laden truck lost control and crashed into a gas station, triggering panic among residents and motorists in the densely populated area.

The crash resulted in a massive gas leak, sending plumes of fumes into the air and throwing the entire area into panic.

Residents living close to the facility situated inside the Wheel Oil Filling Station along Agege motors road, fled in droves, fearing possible explosion, while motorists abandoned their vehicles to escape the danger.

According to eyewitnesses, calls were placed to the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders, but help reportedly arrived hours later, further heightening fears in the area.



“The leak stopped by it self, the fire fighters came very late, its as if they came after party, if not the the rain and the heavy weather, the leak would have turned to explosion,” Dami, a resident in the area said.

“The truck cleared the whole gas station where almost all shogunle residents use to fill our domestic gas for cooking, it crashed into my neighbours building too, we were so scared thank God no one was harmed,” another eyewitness said.



Daniel, an 18-year-old resident interviewed by our correspondents at the scene, said he was fast asleep when his sister woke him up and urged him to leave their apartment, which is located close to the facility, due to fear of an explosion.

“I thought i was dreaming when i heard noises, my sister rushed inside our room screaming, she asked me and my other siblings to start moving outside, when i reached outside every where was full, i didnt know there was much people livinh in shogunle,” he narrated.

As of the time of reporting, the whereabouts of the truck driver remain unknown. While some residents speculated that he might still be trapped inside the vehicle, others believe he may have fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The state authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but emergency response teams have since arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety.

MORE DETAILS COMING.