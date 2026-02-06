Channels, Arise TV staff injure in Bauchi auto crash

A yet to be disclosed number of journalists have sustained injuries following a road accident in Bauchi.

The victims, which include news reporters and cameramen, were involved in the accident at the Yashi-Yelwan Duguri Road while journeying to cover a secondary school project commissioning held by the North East Development Commission, NEDC.

The casualties, media personnel from Channels Television, African Independent Television, the Nigerian Television Authority, Arise Television, and members of the Correspondents Chapel from other organisations were first taken to the Yelwan Duguri General Hospital for emergency treatment, and later transferred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and Bauchi Specialist Hospital for further care.

Details later………..