Chad shuts border with Nigeria over Boko Haram threats

The Chad government has closed its border with neighbouring country, Nigeria, over security concerns of alleged terrorists invading the country.

President Mahamat Deby ordered an outright lockdown along the border disclosing that some terrorist groups from Nigeria are on the verge of fleeing into the country which has led to a strong armed troops deployed across border corridors linking both countries.

Deby, on Monday, uttered that no armed group ot foreign force will be allowed to enter Chad under any form of disguise. He added, ”This will be a way to prevent possible infiltration by armed groups exploiting regional instability.

