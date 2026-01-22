Celtic signs 25yr-old Czech striker to bolster league title chase

Celtic Football Club have announced the signing of Czech Republic footballer, Tomas Cranvara, on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Celtic announced that Cranvara signed a contract to join the club on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy, in a deal which is subject to international clearance.

The club expressed delight in the signing of the 25-year-old, stating that he is capable of contributing to the targets of the side, thus far, in the campaign.

”We are delighted to welcome Tomas to the club,” said manager, Martin O’Neill.

”We believe he has some real qualities and we think he will be an import addition to the squad going forward.”

”It’s a massive honour to sign for this club,” the new boy said following the completion of his move on Thursday.

”We have lots of challenges ahead of us and I am ready to get going and do everything I can to meet these and bring success to our brilliant supporters,” he added, and continued, ”Celtic is one of the great names in world football and I am delighted to play my part.

”I can’t wait to play. Obviously, it’s a little bit different than in Germany and it will be so much louder, I think. So I can’t wait to play and hopefully celebrate together.”

Cvancara becomes Celtic’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Julian Araujo from Premier League club, Bournemouth, as the Scottish side aim to bolster their wide options in the transfer window.