CBN warns Nigerians against online fraudsters during lockdown  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Central Bank of Nigeria has called on Nigerians to beware of online fraudsters seeking to take advantage of coronavirus in the country to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money.

It explained that the call had become imperative following different reports of techniques being deployed by cybercriminals world over to dupe people by taking advantage of the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said with the pestilence, which had led to disruptions to global supply chains, sharp drop in global crude oil prices, turmoil in global stock and financial markets, the lockdown of movements of persons in many countries, among others, fraudsters have been on prowl asking people to register through a link to get government palliative with their sensitive information with aim of defrauding them.

Emefiele, through a statement by the apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, on Sunday, asked Nigerians to beware of any link asking them to register for coronavirus relief packages from the governments or corporate organizations.

He noted that by obliging such requests as to click on the link and register, Nigerians will grant the cybercriminals an opportunity to steal sensitive information or gain unauthorized access to their computers or mobile devices using various techniques.

The CBN boss noted that though the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria has had severe consequences on households’ livelihoods and business activities, and resultant life changes, the citizens should refrain from such desperation that will land them in trouble and open them to being defrauded.