CBN targets Dec. 15th for new Naira notes release

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to re-design and release new currency notes into circulation on December 15th so as to remove the poor notes in use and end currency counterfeiting across the country.

Banknotes picked by the apex bank for redesigning, production, and circulation for transactions were N100, N200, N500, and N1,000.

CBN said that while the new notes were being introduced, the existing currency would seize to be regarded as legal tender on January 31, 2023, in order to ensure that these new currencies become effective means of exchange in the country.

The Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the new development on Wednesday during a press briefing held in Abuja, added that redesigning Naira notes would help hamper ramson payment to terrorists and kidnappers.

He said that the change become necessary after it became worrisome that 85 percent of the country’s currency in circulation was being hoarded by Nigerians, affecting business transactions across the country.

The governor urged Nigerians to proceed to their banks to deposit their Naira notes, adding that the deposit fee would be waived for transactions below N150,000.

