CBN redeclares old Naira notes legal tender indefinitely

Nigerians worried over inability to use their old N500 and N1,000 notes as legal tender may start to heave a sigh of relief after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed commercial banks and other financial institutions to start receiving the old notes from their customers immediately.

As gathered, with this directive from the apex bank, Nigerians with the old notes, N200, N500 and N1,000, can now use the currencies for business transactions pending when the currency notes would find their way into the bank for swap

The CBN, meanwhile, directed commercial banks and other financial institutions to start receiving it without any deadline attached to it, but limited the banks to N500,000 cash from any of its customers.

After the directives, the apex bank has been reported to have shut down the portal earlier setup for the registration and collection of the old Naira notes from Nigerians.

MORE DETAILS SOON

