CBN, Jordan FM takes business owners through digital economy benefits

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and management of Lagos popular radio station, Jordan FM, have taken small business owners through benefits of embracing digital economy, urging the entrepreneurs to leverage on the digital space to boost their sales and enhance annual profit.

To leverage, they asked the business owners to embrace the E-Naira wallet and digital economy introduced by the apex bank, so as to have a more prosperous venture.

They made the appeal during a sensitization program on E-Naira and Digital Economy for Small Businesses, organized by Jordan Radio in partnership with the CBN in Lagos yesterday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jordan 105.5 FM Lagos, Lanre Johnson, while addressing the small business owners, stated that dream of the partnership was to expose the entrepreneurs to benefits available through the E-Naira wallet.

Johnson added that plans were already ongoing to get multinationals, corporate individuals and others across the country to use the wallet created by CBN to disburse grants and other financial assistance to Nigerians.

The media entrepreneur stressed that the organisation committed to ensure all market.men and women are incorporated and they all embrace E-Naira as a starting point for them to switch digitally and be able to play in the global arena.

He said ‘’we know the opportunities available within the platform, so our people particularly the merchant, we have over four to five associations here today, coupled with the market women and leaders, we must ensure that we take E-Naira to every merchant in Lagos, because we know the benefit of E-Naira, how it can advance their businesses, how it can turn things around for them, and they can become a global player in the market space, and how they can have other benefits like the five percent discount, and they can have the most secured platform for them to transact their businesses, and we can guarantee those who have participated today that they are here for a new dispensation where they can take their businesses to the next level.

“Most of the issues that are associated with how they receive payments, and how they send money with the issue of network and security, with other benefits like the interest-free and other opportunities that are going to be wired into the wallet, we are here to expose our merchant to it so that they can be the greater beneficiary of what we are doing.’’

The Jordan FM CEO said that ‘’as an entrepreneurship radio station, our job is to drive innovations and creativity, so we have a whole lot of programs we already suggested to the CBN, and guess what, they are very open-minded and they are already working on it. The first program we have introduced into the E-Naira wallet that is under construction and design right now is what is called Digital Transmission Adoptions for Businesses Scalability and Sustainability (DTABSS). It simply means how our small businesses can embrace the digital space and be able to sell their markets, and their products, with the aid of technology, starting from Google My Business (GMB), then taking it to SEO/SEM, taking it to Social Media Management and start with a basic Website, and to cap it all up, how they can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to man their business big time and take it to the next level, so with this, our businesses will not only make sales, rather they will scale up, be sustainable and become competitive in the global space.”

“Apart from that, we are also encouraging multinationals to use the E-Naira wallet to give grants, disburse funds and be able to come out with different initiatives that will help our small businesses which as of now, have below seven percent of them are operating online, and guess what, the same sector contributes about eighty percent of the job employment market in Nigeria, so that is why we are coming out with a program right now called Local Content Development to see how we can put them on entrepreneurship program, so that whatever they need in terms of skills, in terms of partnership market linkages, we can make it available for our people in collaborations with our partners like CBN, the Embassies, and all other well-meaning institutions in Nigeria”, he said.

An Information Technology expert from CBN, Orah Chijioke, said the event was designed to sensitize market women and artisans on the need to go digital with the E-Naira in transacting in their daily businesses.

While allaying the fears of people on the security of the E-Naira platform, Chijioke said that the App is secured, is fast, and it is a direct liability from CBN, and there are a lot of benefits of using the platform apart from the fact that transactions on it are free.

Also, Iyaloja of Orisunbare Mile 12 market, Modupe Ojo, described the CBN move as one that would benefit and become favorable to the market women since the world has gone digital.

President of Shoe Makers Associations in Lagos, Yisiru Bello, while commending Jordan Radio said it is a great initiative from the apex bank, promised 95 percent of their members in Lagos would key into the E-Naira platform.

He added that government should recognize associations and deal with them directly rather than coming through consultants, saying that, the government is losing a whole lot of revenue, as they are ready to pay their tax if the proper channel and process are being put in place.

