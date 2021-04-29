CBN issues security advisory for staff amid rising insecurity

Following rising insecurity and attacks of national assets across Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued security advisory at all staff of the nation’s biggest lender, saying the recent volatility deserves special consciousness.

It said that aside from watching their backs, the apex bank said it was important that the staff protect their families and loved ones from possible attacks and irrelevant divulging of information to strangers.

The CBN explained that the security advisory became imperative after intelligence reports hinted that there may be possible attacks on state capitals and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the coming days.

Through an internal memo dated April 28 and directed to all staff with reference number SSD/BSO/INT/01/072 which was sighted by our correspondent, the apex bank urged staffs to limit their social engagements to those that are absolutely necessary.

Other advisories include exhibiting extra caution while at home, en route work, or other locations, being more observant of activities suggestive of abnormal happenings to avoid falling victims, and avoiding public drinking places and restaurants after hours.

Also included in the advisories are retiring home immediately after office hours and taking special care to ensure that homes are sufficiently secured by way of reinforced doors ad locks, maintaining a very low profile, and remain as inconspicuous as possible.

Others are closures of branches on official schedule times to enable staff leave for their homes, avoiding travels (air or road) except absolutely necessary and contact heads of security at the location of travel for additional advisory, and Keeping contact numbers or relevant security agencies within reach for you and other family members.

“We write to inform all staff to take note of the elevated security alert condition around the country and of the need to take special care in their day-to-day activities. Security intelligence reports have informed of plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country particularly state capitals and FCT with the intention to perpetrate crimes of abduction and kidnapping for ransom or as recruited for terrorism. It is strongly suspected that these activities are likely to be carried out in the evenings and at night,” the memo read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

