CBN grants national licenses to Opay, Moniepoint, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has upgraded the licenses of major FinTech companies and Microfinance Banks, including Opay and Moniepoint, to national status, allowing them to operate across the entire country after meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

The upgrade applies to key players such as Moniepoint MFB, Opay, Kuda Bank, Palmpay, and Paga, which have grown rapidly through mobile technology and agent networks, effectively outgrowing their previous regional licenses.

The announcement was made on Monday in Lagos during the annual conference of the Committee of Heads of Banks’ Operations.

According to Yemi Solaja, Director of the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department at the CBN “Institutions like Moniepoint MFB, Opay, Kuda Bank, and others have now been upgraded. In practice, their operations are already nationwide.”

Solaja emphasized the importance of physical presence for customer support, noting “Most of their customers operate in the informal sector. They need a clear point of contact if any issues arise.”

With national licenses, these FinTechs are subject to higher capital requirements, for example, N5 billion for national MFBs, and must maintain offices for dispute resolution while continuing to drive financial inclusion.

The reform follows previous enforcement actions, including 2024 penalties of N1 billion each on Moniepoint and Opay for KYC non-compliance, underscoring the CBN’s ongoing efforts to strengthen standards in digital finance.