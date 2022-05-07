CBN Gov. places 2023 presidential ambition before God

In a bid to douse tension surrounding his plans to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has signalled interest in leading the country in 2023 but would wait for God’s directives to determine whether to join the race or not.

The governor disclosed that in the next few days, he believes that God would give him the directives to take on his 2023 presidential ambition.

According to him, the President seat required experience as well as God’s guidance and that was why he has decided to commit it before his creator for divine intervention.

Emefiele,. meanwhile, distanced himself from the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form bought for him by a group of farmers, who aimed to use the gesture as compensation for his policies that had helped to restore pride in farming across the country.

He noted that should he conclude plans to join the race, the form would be bought solely by him and that none of the groups would be made to donate for him.

The CBN governor’s statement came barely 24 hours after Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, accused him of buying APC nomination form through proxy and that he should resign as a civil servant, in other to achieve his ambition next year.

In a series of tweets on his official handle on Saturday, the apex bank boss thanked those who raised money for the purchase and promised to always serve the country with utmost diligence.

He said: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely,” he wrote.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

